NORML Live: Federal Policy Discussion

Most Mondays, NORML’s Political Director Justin Strekal hosts a live stream on the NORML Facebook page at 4 pm EST for the latest news and a frank discussion about marijuana policy reform at the federal level.
This week on the agenda was the impending reform efforts through the federal appropriations process and the progress being made on the recently released discussion draft by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senators Cory Booker and Ron Wyden.
You can contact your member of the House regarding the pending appropriations vote here.
You can submit your feedback to NORML on the Senate discussion draft here.
You can send your Senators a message in support of ending federal prohibition here.
%d bloggers like this: