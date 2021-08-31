NORML Live: Federal Policy Discussion 8/30/2021

Most Mondays, NORML’s Political Director Justin Strekal hosts a live stream on the NORML Facebook page at 4 pm EST for the latest news and a frank discussion about marijuana policy reform at the federal level.

This week on the agenda was the impending reform efforts through the federal appropriations process, the progress being made on the recently released discussion draft by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senators Cory Booker and Ron Wyden, President Biden’s position on expungement policy, and a discussion of the facts pertaining to reform efforts.

CONTACT YOUR MEMBER OF THE HOUSE REGARDING THE PENDING APPROPRIATIONS VOTE

SUBMIT YOUR FEEDBACK TO NORML ON THE SENATE DISCUSSION DRAFT

SEND YOUR SENATORS A MESSAGE IN SUPPORT OF ENDING FEDERAL PROHIBITION

SIGN THE PETITION TO PRESIDENT BIDEN TO EXPUNGE PREVIOUS RECORDS

GET THE DATA WITH THE NORML FACTSHEETS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...