Texas: Expansions to Medical Cannabis Access Law Take Effect

Legislative changes to the state’s limited medical access law went into effect on Wednesday, September 1.

The changes permit physicians to recommend low-THC, high-CBD formulations of cannabis to patients diagnosed with post-traumatic stress and with cancer. The new provisions also increase the percent of THC available in the products from 0.5 percent to one percent.

During this year’s legislative session, Texas NORML and other advocates had sought to further amend the bill to include eligibility for chronic pain patients and to raise the THC cap to five percent. House lawmakers agreed to the additional changes, but members of the Senate ultimately removed those provisions from the legislation.

Because Texas lawmakers only meet every other year, legislators will not consider further legislative revisions to the program until 2023.

