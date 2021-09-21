Connecticut: Qualified Patients Can Begin Home Cultivating Cannabis Next Week

Patients who are registered with the state’s medical cannabis access program can begin home cultivating cannabis for their own personal use next Friday, October 1.

Under the new law, qualified patients ages 18 and older may grow up to six cannabis plants in their homes. Households with more than one qualified patient may home cultivate a maximum of 12 plants.

Over 54,000 residents are currently registered with state regulators to possess and access medical cannabis. Previously, patients were prohibited from growing their own cannabis and were required to obtain marijuana from one of the state’s limited number of licensed dispensaries.

Non-patients will continue to face sanctions for cultivating cannabis. Home cultivation for adults remains prohibited until July 2023, although retail cannabis sales to those ages 21 and older are anticipated to begin some time next year. Under current law, adults may legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flowers or an equivalent amount of cannabis concentrates in public, and up to five ounces of marijuana in their private residence.

