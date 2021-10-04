Nevada: New Marijuana Laws Took Effect This Month

Earlier this year, Governor Sisolak (D) signed multiple marijuana reform measures into law, some of which took effect on October 1, 2021.

Assembly Bill 158 took effect on October 1, which revises first-time penalties imposed upon minors who possess small quantities of cannabis. It reduces existing penalties — which include up to six-months in jail and a $1,000 fine — to community service. The measure also requires courts to automatically seal records for these offenses if the offender completes the term of their sentence.

Legislation to regulate on-site cannabis consumption spaces also took effect on October 1. Assembly Bill 341 allows adults 21 and older to purchase and consume adult-use cannabis products on-site at any licensed “cannabis consumption lounge.” The bill also provides for reduced license application fees for qualifying social equity applicants.

Assembly Bill 400, which was also signed into law earlier this year, took effect in July 2021. This measure amends the state’s traffic safety statutes so that the operation of a motor vehicle with trace amounts of either THC or its metabolite is no longer a per se violation of law in certain circumstances.

Separate legislation permitting consumers to obtain cannabis products via curbside pickup took effect in May 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...