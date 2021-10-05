New York: Regulators Approve Patients’ Access to Medical Cannabis Flower

Members of the New York Cannabis Control Board (CCB) announced that medical cannabis dispensaries in the state can immediately begin providing registered patients with access to medical cannabis flower.

The announcement was made during the body’s first meeting on Tuesday as they work to implement the state’s new adult use marijuana legalization law.

Regulators announced other immediate changes to the state’s medical cannabis program during the meeting, including permanently waiving the $50 registration fee for patients and caregivers, expanding the pool of healthcare providers who can issue recommendations to patients, and increasing the patient supply limit from a 30 day supply to a 60 day supply.

Regulations for home cultivation by registered medical cannabis patients still have not been established. According to the law, regulators were supposed to have done so within six months of the bill taking into effect, a deadline the CCB failed to meet.

Former New York Assembly member and current CCB chair Tremaine Wright, said they are “very committed to drafting these regulations and issuing them for public comments, and expect it to be an agenda item on one of the upcoming board meetings.” No further details were provided during the meeting regarding home cultivation.

If you live in New York, send a message to the Office of Cannabis Management demanding they issue emergency regulations for medical cannabis patient cultivation immediately.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...