NORML Heads to Cannabis Week in NYC

NORML is heading to the Big Apple for Cannabis Week. We invite you to join us November 4-6 at CWCBExpo, a flagship cannabis trade show and conference, with a Complimentary 3-day Expo Pass just for NORML supporters, and you can save 20% on a Seminar Pass.

Cannabis is now one of the fastest growing business sectors on the East Coast. Experience the full potential of this emerging market for yourself through educational sessions, innovative product displays, elite networking opportunities, and more.

Connect in person and learn from world renowned experts. Meet with leading exhibitors and find the latest products, technologies, and services while networking and forming new collaborations. NORML is proud to be part of Cannabis Week – unprecedented learning, sharing, connecting, network building, and fun during the first week of November in New York.

Note: Proof of vaccination and the wearing of masks are currently required for all events at the Javits Convention Center

Wednesday, November 3, you are cordially invited to the 2021 NORML FORML New York City, for a memorable evening in the heart of Cannabis Week. Network and celebrate with activists, athletes, politicians, and industry leaders on the eve of CWCBExpo. Attendees will receive a cannabis-themed gift bag and enjoy:

A medical cannabis art exhibit will be in residence, with an auction for NORML

The convenient outdoor space will be fragrant with the perfumes of personal freedom in the Big Apple

A program of NORML leaders, industry experts, entertainers and sponsors

Music and dancing

