New NORML Book Summarizing Hundreds of Studies Assessing the Safety and Efficacy of Cannabis for Patients Now Available on Kindle

NORML is pleased to announce that its newly updated and revised publication, Clinical Applications for Cannabis & Cannabinoids: A Review of the Recent Scientific Literature, 2000 — 2021, is now available for download on the Kindle app. Proceeds from the purchase of the new book directly fund NORML’s cannabis advocacy efforts.

This updated edition reviews over 450 peer-reviewed studies assessing the safety and efficacy of either whole-plant cannabis or individual cannabinoids in 23 different patient populations, including autism, chronic pain, diabetes, fibromyalgia, migraine, and post-traumatic stress.

“NORML has long advocated for the enactment of evidence-based marijuana policies,” said the book’s chief author, NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano. “When it comes to addressing questions specific to the safety and therapeutic efficacy of cannabis, this publication provides the evidence that patients and their physicians – as well as lawmakers – need to know.”

Since NORML issued the previous edition of this report in 2017, scientists have published thousands of studies relevant to the medicinal properties of cannabis. This is reflected in NORML’s latest publication, which highlights nearly 100 newly published studies — making it one of the most up-to-date and comprehensive compendiums on the utility of medical cannabis available.

Despite claims by some that marijuana has yet to be subject to adequate scientific scrutiny, scientific interest in cannabis has increased exponentially in recent years. In 2020, researchers worldwide published a record 3,500+ scientific papers on the subject of cannabis, according to data compiled by the National Library of Medicine and PubMed.gov. So far this year, scientists have published over 3,600 papers. In all, PubMed now cites over 38,000 scientific papers on the topic of cannabis.

Softcover copies of Clinical Applications for Cannabis & Cannabinoids are also available for pre-order in the NORML Store.

Watch a video excerpt of a recent interview with the book’s author discussing Clinical Applications for Cannabis & Cannabinoids.

