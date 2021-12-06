Minnesota: Regulators Okay Patients’ Access to Cannabis-Infused Edible Products

Regulators with the Department of Health have announced that cannabis-infused edible products will be available in state-licensed medical dispensaries next year.

Under the plan, patients in the state’s medical access program will be able to purchase marijuana-infused gummies or other similar chewable products beginning on August 1, 2022.

Currently, qualified patients are only permitted to obtain cannabis products in the form of pills, extracts, tinctures, lozenges, or powdered mixtures.

Earlier this year, lawmakers approved legislation expanding the program to include access to herbal cannabis. Dispensaries are anticipated to begin providing cannabis flowers in March.

Minnesota lawmakers legalized patients’ access to limited formulations of cannabis in 2014. Currently, some 27,000 Minnesotans are registered to access medical cannabis products.

Additional information about Minnesota’s medical marijuana program is available from NORML here.

