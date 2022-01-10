Oregon: New Rules Increase the Amount of Cannabis Adults Can Purchase Per Transaction

Adults can now purchase up to two ounces of cannabis flower from licensed retailers, under amended rules issued by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

The updated purchasing rule, which increases the quantity of cannabis flower a customer can buy per transaction from one ounce to two ounces, took effect on January 1.

Last year, lawmakers enacted legislation, Senate Bill 408, increasing the allowable amount of cannabis flower that can be possessed by adults in public to two ounces. State law allows those ages 21 and older to legally possess even greater quantities within the privacy of their homes.

Other rules issued by state regulators permit expanded routes for certain delivery services and increase the THC content permitted in certain adult-use products. The latter changes do not take effect until April 1, 2022.

A comprehensive review of marijuana-related legislation enacted in 2021 is available from NORML here.

