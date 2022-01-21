We have a chance to push a major marijuana legalization bill through the House of Representatives, but time is quickly running out.

As of now, there are more than 100 cosponsors of the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act to end federal marijuana prohibition, but your representative isn’t one of them… yet.

We need your help! Will you take just a quick moment to send them a message now and tell them to represent you and your best interests by cosponsoring this legislation?

We need as many cosponsors on the bill as possible – as soon as possible – to make sure it passes the House before lawmakers head out on the campaign trail this Spring. If it doesn’t come up for a full vote in the coming weeks, it may be a long time before Congress votes on any comprehensive legalization bill.

Please take a moment to contact your representative and urge them to A) cosponsor the MORE Act, or H.R. 3617, and B) tell congressional leaders that they want a vote on the floor of the House NOW.

Thanks in advance for being an active supporter of marijuana policy reform by contacting your lawmaker and telling them to hasten the end of the disaster that is marijuana prohibition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...