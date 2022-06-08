Rick Steves: Let’s Make 2022 the Best Year for Marijuana Yet

This is shaping up to be a momentous year in our fight to end marijuana prohibition. We’re primed to legalize in several more states. But we need everyone who cares about this issue to help out. That’s why I’m dedicating eight days of my time to the campaign trail this election season. And to make the most of this exciting opportunity, I’d like to challenge you to help out with a donation to NORML, which I’ll match, dollar-to-dollar, up to $100,000.

For decades, NORML has doggedly and effectively fought to legalize an important civil liberty: the adult recreational use of marijuana. To help accomplish that goal, I’ve served on NORML’s board for many years. And after legalizing in my state of Washington back in 2012, I’ve spent the last five election seasons campaigning around the country for legalization ballot initiatives, from Oregon and Arizona to Michigan and New Jersey. So far, we’ve won in nearly every state we’ve contested. The majority of the American public is with us… we just need to smartly make our point to win at the ballot box. And that takes hard work and money.

With our help this fall, several states will very likely be voting to legalize marijuana, including Maryland, Missouri, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Oklahoma. This is a huge opportunity for us.

Unfortunately, our successes have put our opponents on high alert. They know they’re losing, but they keep fighting. Prohibitionist groups across the country are fundraising and spending money in an effort to defeat pro-marijuana ballot initiatives as well as our allies in Congress who support these initiatives. These regressive and reactionary forces are working to roll back civil liberties across our country. And I can’t just stand by.

So, I’m putting my money where my heart is. And we need your help, too.

Rick Steves

NORML Board Chair

