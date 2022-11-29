On Giving Tuesday, Pledge to Legalize It

Giving Tuesday is the largest global giving day of the year and NORML is excited to be a part of this worldwide event! We’ve set a goal this year to raise $10,000. We’ll need your help to meet this lofty goal, but I have confidence that dedicated supporters like you are up to the task.

Year-end giving helps NORML prepare for the coming year, and there’s so much in store for 2023. This year was another high watermark for our movement. Three more states legalized marijuana for adults, and we have greater momentum in Congress than ever. In October, even the President joined our fight by issuing pardons to thousands of Americans with federal marijuana convictions and initiating a long-overdue review of cannabis’ Schedule I status.

Indeed, we witnessed substantial progress this year. But 2023 promises to be even bigger. That is why we need your help. We will need substantial resources to continue our advocacy on all the state and federal levels, but with you at our side, we know we will succeed.

NORML isn’t funded by big businesses or corporate cannabis. NORML is powered by its members and supporters who give generously and volunteer their time to end America’s failed war on marijuana.

It can feel right now like people have very little in common, but generosity is a universally held value that brings us together. Being generous can make us happier; it can make a difference in the world, and it inspires generosity in others. It lets us come closer together and build stronger communities. Now, more than ever, we need to lift up and celebrate those values that bring us together because it is only together that we will legalize America.

Onward,

NORML

PS. If you’d prefer to make a tax-deductible contribution, please donate directly to The NORML Foundation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...