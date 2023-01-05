“Treating people right also dictates that in this session, this General Assembly finally legalize medical cannabis.

Far too many Kentuckians are suffering from life-threatening and chronic conditions, like our veterans with PTSD, or Kentuckians with cancer.

That is why I issued my executive order. It allows people to get the help they need without fearing a misdemeanor.

I recently heard the story of Chasity Harney. Chasity is a mother and wife from Kenton County, who in 2019 was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer at the age of 40.

In addition to surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Chasity was also prescribed, in her words, ‘every form of pain pill there was.’

But like a lot of people, Chasity found the medications brought her little relief. Chasity found real relief from medicinal cannabis oil.

Chasity could not be here with us tonight, but I want to thank Chasity for her bravery and for sharing her story with the commonwealth. It’s going to help a lot of people. Let’s pass medical cannabis for Chasity and for every other person out there suffering!”