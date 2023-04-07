The following blog post was authored by Delaware NORML Board Member James Baldus.

For too long people, who consume cannabis have been isolated because of prohibition. Today, millions of citizens across America stand unified. We are friends, neighbors, military veterans, co-workers, and family members. We vote, we contribute to the betterment of our communities, answer polls, and write letters to demonstrate that the majority of the public supports cannabis legalization.

Even the world’s most famous Delawarean — President Joe Biden — says that we should stop arresting people for possessing marijuana! However, it seems that Delaware’s Governor John Carney still wants to maintain this senseless policy of prohibition.

It is time for Gov. Carney to acknowledge and support the majority of Delawareans who back cannabis legalization in the First State. Instead of expecting a veto, we should all call on Gov. Carney to sign the reform bills when they come before him.

As a board member at Delaware’s chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, and more specifically the coordinator for our website, I can testify to the massive amount of research and data that is available about cannabis today.

Beyond the data, there are millions of people like me, citizens and United States Veterans, utilizing medical cannabis every day. I was separated from service in 2016 due to multiple service-related and non-service-related medical conditions. Over the years, I struggled with depression, chronic pain, anxiety, sleep disorders, and suicidal thoughts. I was prescribed a multitude of prescription medications, all with little to no positive impact on my life.

Just a few short years ago, I nearly became another opioid statistic of the VA medical center. But instead of giving up, I decided to follow my own path exploring the benefits of cannabis. The uplift from cannabis and overall positive impact on my day-to-day life was astounding. I can wholeheartedly say that when I replaced pharmaceutical narcotics with cannabis my life changed forever. I am forever thankful for this harmless plant.

I am also thankful to be a qualifying medical patient in Delaware. I have found relief where so many others still suffer. I strongly believe that the passage of both House Bill 1 and House Bill 2 will allow Delawareans — especially Veterans like me — to finally gain regulated access to safe cannabis without fear of legal repercussions.

Delaware NORML, Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network, and NORML are activating networks to call Governor Carney, urging him to stop blocking these commonsense cannabis reforms. I urge the governor to set aside personal perspectives and opinions and sign both HB1 and HB2 when they hit his desk. In the event the governor does veto these bills again, I request that both chambers hold fast to their first YES votes and successfully override the veto this year. Please show The People of Delaware that you no longer wish to oppress cannabis consumers with harmful prohibition policies.

We are Delaware and we demand to be heard.

Delaware residents can call use this constituent call-to-action script to call the Governor’s office and urge him to sign HB 1 and HB 2.

