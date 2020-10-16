NORML 2020 Agenda

Thursday, October 22

  • All times listed are EDT
12:00 Welcome

  • Erik Altieri, NORML Executive Director
12:15 Federal Update

  • Justin Strekal, NORML Political Director
1:00 Cannabis Descheduling Versus Rescheduling: Which Is Preferable?

  • Erik Altieri, NORML Executive Director
  • Paul Armentano, NORML Deputy Director
1:45 Break
2:00 The Future of Advocacy

  • Max Simon, CEO, Green Flower Media (Moderator)
  • Keith Stroup, NORML Founder and Legal Counsel
  • Jenn Michelle Pedini, NORML Development Director
3:00 Awards

  • The Michael J. Kennedy Social Justice Award
  • Activist Awards
3:45 Break
4:00 Chapters Open House

Friday, October 23
12:00 State of States

  • Carly Wolf, NORML State Policies Coordinator (Moderator)
  • Alejandro Chavez, Political Director, Smart and Safe Arizona
  • Axel Owen, Campaign Manager, NJ CAN 2020
  • Drey Samuelson, Campaign Manager, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws
  • Melissa Mentele, Executive Director, New Approach South Dakota
  • Pepper Peterson, Spokesperson, New Approach Montana
1:00 Effective Organizing

  • Jenn Michelle Pedini, NORML Development Director
  • Jax Finkel, Texas NORML
  • Luke Jones, Maryland NORML
  • Alan Robinson, Wisconsin NORML
1:45 Break
2:00 Allyship in Activism

  • Ngiste Abebe, Virginia NORML (Moderator)
  • Alan Robinson, Wisconsin NORML
  • Charlana McKeithan, Garden State NORML
  • Edie Moore, Chicago NORML
  • Tony Wright, Alabama NORML
3:00 TBA
4:00 Live with NORML

