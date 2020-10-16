NORML 2020 Agenda

|12:00
|Welcome
- Erik Altieri, NORML Executive Director
|12:15
|Federal Update
- Justin Strekal, NORML Political Director
| 1:00
|Cannabis Descheduling Versus Rescheduling: Which Is Preferable?
- Erik Altieri, NORML Executive Director
- Paul Armentano, NORML Deputy Director
|1:45
| Break
| 2:00
|The Future of Advocacy
- Max Simon, CEO, Green Flower Media (Moderator)
- Keith Stroup, NORML Founder and Legal Counsel
- Jenn Michelle Pedini, NORML Development Director
|3:00
|Awards
- The Michael J. Kennedy Social Justice Award
- Activist Awards
|3:45
|Break
|4:00
|Chapters Open House
|12:00
|State of States
- Carly Wolf, NORML State Policies Coordinator (Moderator)
- Alejandro Chavez, Political Director, Smart and Safe Arizona
- Axel Owen, Campaign Manager, NJ CAN 2020
- Drey Samuelson, Campaign Manager, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws
- Melissa Mentele, Executive Director, New Approach South Dakota
- Pepper Peterson, Spokesperson, New Approach Montana
|1:00
|Effective Organizing
- Jenn Michelle Pedini, NORML Development Director
- Jax Finkel, Texas NORML
- Luke Jones, Maryland NORML
- Alan Robinson, Wisconsin NORML
|1:45
| Break
|2:00
|Allyship in Activism
- Ngiste Abebe, Virginia NORML (Moderator)
- Alan Robinson, Wisconsin NORML
- Charlana McKeithan, Garden State NORML
- Edie Moore, Chicago NORML
- Tony Wright, Alabama NORML
|3:00
|TBA
|4:00
|Live with NORML