Executive Director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML)

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) is the leading cannabis consumer advocacy organization in the United States, an industry watchdog dedicated to legalizing the adult use of recreational marijuana and protecting civil liberties. As more states legalize cannabis, NORML’s role is evolving to address new challenges that come with legalization, such as consumer protection, industry regulation, social justice, and environmental concerns.

Our Opportunity

NORML and The NORML Foundation’s Boards of Directors seek a dynamic and innovative Executive Director to lead our national D.C.-based organization, with dozens of active chapters in the U.S. and abroad. NORML also advocates through an affiliated PAC, Legal Committee, and 501(c)(3) Foundation. The Executive Director is responsible for the organization’s financial health, efficacy, and growth, and for maintaining NORML’s reputation as a trusted resource for accurate information about cannabis. NORML’s next Executive Director will work closely with the Board to improve NORML’s finances, directing fundraising efforts, and leveraging advocacy resources through effective budgets and business planning.

Principal Responsibilities

NORML’s Executive Director’s principal responsibilities are fundraising and managing the day-to-day operations with staff. The right candidate will also demonstrate the ability to increase NORML’s relevance to cannabis consumers in a rapidly-changing cultural and political landscape.

Our Executive Director works in close partnership with NORML’s Board of Directors to direct and oversee fundraising efforts, and plays a key role in advocating for legislative efforts to reform federal and state marijuana policies.

NORML’s Executive Director represents NORML in the media, testimony to legislative bodies, our chapters and members, and at conferences, conventions, and other events.

The Executive Director oversees NORML’s social network and advises strategies to increase social media presence, as well as ensuring legal compliance required of 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) nonprofit organizations.

The Executive Director also develops alliances and strategic relationships with other drug policy advocacy groups.

Qualifications

In addition to successful fundraising experience, the ideal applicant will:

Possess a deep knowledge of the history of cannabis prohibition, politics, and current policies, both in the U.S. and internationally. NORML’s Executive Director should be able to engage with a broad array of cannabis consumers, understanding their values and cultures.

Demonstrate leadership with nonprofit and volunteer organizations, including staff management. Our next Executive Director will present a record of fruitful organizational development, budgeting, and fundraising.

Exhibit effective oral and written communication skills, with experience in public policy advocacy, public relations, and grant writing. NORML’s Executive Director must have deep fluency with social media, and experience in planning and executing public events and campaigns.

Experience

Qualified applicants will be able to demonstrate a successful track record with fundraising and leadership. The ideal candidate should possess a bachelor’s degree or the equivalent, with ten (10) or more years of experience working in nonprofit or public policy fields. A history of participation in cannabis or other drug policy advocacy us strongly preferred.

Compensation

Compensation commensurate with experience, plus benefits and incentive bonuses based on performance.

To Apply

Please forward your resume, a vision statement, and salary requirements to directorsearch@norml.org.

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

NORML is an equal opportunity employer. NORML will give all qualified applicants consideration for employment without regard to race, color, sexual orientation, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. NORML encourages those who have been negatively impacted by the war on marijuana users, especially through arrest and/or conviction, to apply.

