Scholarship Application

John Zwerling Memorial Scholarship

John Kenneth Zwerling (“JZ”) was an original founding member of the NORML Legal Committee, and a national leader in the field of criminal defense.

“For 50 years, no client or lawyer could have a better advocate or friend than John Zwerling. John was the best of the best, as a lawyer and as a person. John was an extraordinarily gifted strategist and warrior both in and out of the courtroom. His insightful thinking, creativity, and confidence led to extraordinary results. John was the quarterback. His humanity enveloped his work, and his bear hugs were warm, memorable and like no other. Like so much of John’s life, he gave his hugs generously, and often with a loving chuckle to boot. John generously gave of his time and skill to the bar, the bench, other lawyers, and NACDL. Of great pride to him was his ability to help other lawyers, as a mentor, of which there were countless, and to assist and represent other lawyers sometimes in their hour of greatest of need,” said NACDL Past President and longtime friend Ted Simon.

NORML has endowed a scholarship in his name for a lawyer to attend the NORML Key West Legal Seminar. The scholarship includes airfare, lodging at the Pier House Resort and Spa, and attendance at the NORML Key West Legal Seminar. Applicants should provide a bio or curriculum vitae, and a brief letter summarizing their demonstrated interest in drug policy reform and/or other social justice issues. Public Defenders and attorneys with less than seven years’ experience in the private practice of criminal defense or cannabis business law will be prioritized. Scholarship recipients should be prepared to say a few words at the seminar.

Funding for the John Zwerling Memorial Scholarship is generously provided by the Law Office of Christopher Leibig. Additional contributions may be made here.

