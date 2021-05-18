Alabama Medical Marijuana Law

Status

Not Yet Operational

Law Signed:

2021

QUALIFYING CONDITIONS

  • Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)
  • Cancer-related cachexia, nausea or vomiting, weight loss, or chronic pain
  • Crohn’s Disease
  • Depression
  • Epilepsy or a condition causing seizures
  • HIV/AIDS-related nausea or weight loss
  • Panic disorder
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Persistent nausea that is not significantly responsive to traditional treatment, except for nausea related to pregnancy, cannabis-induced cyclical vomiting syndrome, or cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome
  • Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
  • Sickle Cell Anemia
  • Spasticity associated with a motor neuron disease, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
  • Spasticity associated with Multiple Sclerosis or a spinal cord injury
  • Terminal illness
  • Tourette’s Syndrome
  • A condition causing chronic or intractable pain in which conventional therapeutic intervention and opiate therapy is contraindicated or has proved ineffective
  • * State law further requires recommending physicians to cite documentation indicating that “conventional medical treatment or therapy has failed” prior to issuing a medical cannabis recommendation.

PATIENT POSSESSION LIMITS

Registered patients are permitted to possess a maximum of “70 daily dosages” of medical cannabis at one time. Doses of authorized cannabis products are capped at a maximum of 50 milligrams for the first 90 days. Patients are not permitted access to cannabis flower material or cannabis-infused edible products. Rather, medical cannabis formulations must be in the form of: “tablets, capsules, tinctures, or gel cubes for oral use; gels, oils or creams for topical use, or suppositories, transdermal patches, nebulizers, or liquids or oils for use in an inhaler.” Patients age 18 or younger are limited to low-THC cannabis products.

HOME CULTIVATION

No

STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES

Yes

STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES OPERATIONAL

No

CAREGIVERS

Yes

ESTIMATED NUMBER OF REGISTERED PATIENTS

  • N/A

CONTACT INFORMATION

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. Enrolled Text of the Law