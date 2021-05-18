Alabama Medical Marijuana Law

PATIENT POSSESSION LIMITS

Registered patients are permitted to possess a maximum of “70 daily dosages” of medical cannabis at one time. Doses of authorized cannabis products are capped at a maximum of 50 milligrams for the first 90 days. Patients are not permitted access to cannabis flower material or cannabis-infused edible products. Rather, medical cannabis formulations must be in the form of: “tablets, capsules, tinctures, or gel cubes for oral use; gels, oils or creams for topical use, or suppositories, transdermal patches, nebulizers, or liquids or oils for use in an inhaler.” Patients age 18 or younger are limited to low-THC cannabis products.