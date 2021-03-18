The NORML Foundation Freedom Card

The NORML Foundation Freedom Card will help you assert your rights effectively in case of involvement with law enforcement personnel.

Download the Freedom Card Print Your Own Cards Download the PDF document

Two-sided document

Designed to work with Avery® 5302

(Small Tent Cards)

(Small Tent Cards) 2″ x 3.5″ (folded)

4 cards per page

The U.S. Constitution prohibits the government from interfering with your right to remain silent, to consult with an attorney, and to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures by law enforcement. However, it is up to you to assert these rights. This NORML Foundation Freedom Card will help you do so effectively. If you are confronted by a police officer, remain calm. Be courteous and provide your identification. Politely refuse to answer any further questions. Ask to talk to an attorney. Do not consent to any search of your person, your property, your residence or your vehicle. Tell the officer you would like to give them this card, which is a statement of the constitutional rights you wish to invoke. Do not reach for this card until you have obtained the officer’s permission to do so. If the officer fails to honor your rights, remain calm and polite, ask for the officer’s identifying information and ask them to note your objection in the report. Do not attempt to physically resist an unlawful arrest, search or seizure. If necessary, you may point out the violations to a judge at a later time.

I hereby invoke and refuse to waive all of the following rights and privileges afforded to me by the U.S. Constitution:

I invoke and refuse to waive my Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. Do not ask me any questions.

I invoke and refuse to waive my Sixth Amendment right to an attorney of my choice. Do not ask me any questions without my attorney present.

I invoke and refuse to waive all privileges and rights pursuant to the case Miranda v. Arizona. Do not ask me any questions or make any comment to me about this decision.

I invoke and refuse to waive my Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures. I do not consent to any search or seizure of myself, my home, any vehicle, or of any property in my possession. Do not ask me about my ownership interest in any property. I do not consent to this contact with you. If I am not presently under arrest or under investigatory detention, please allow me to leave.

Any statement I make, or alleged consent I give, in response to your questions is hereby made under protest and under duress and in submission to your claim of lawful authority to force me to provide you with information.

