Kentucky Medical Marijuana Law

Status

Not Yet Operational

Law Signed:

2012

QUALIFYING CONDITIONS

  • Any type or form of cancer, regardless of the stage
  • Chronic, severe, intractable, or debilitating pain
  • Chronic nausea or cyclical vomiting syndrome that has proven resistant to other conventional medical treatments
  • Epilepsy or any other intractable seizure disorder
  • Multiple sclerosis, muscle spasms, or spasticity
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder
  • Any other medical condition or disease for which the Kentucky Center for Cannabis established in KRS 164.983, or its successor, determines that sufficient scientific data and evidence exists to demonstrate that an individual diagnosed with that condition or disease is likely to receive medical, therapeutic, or palliative benefits from the use of medicinal cannabis

PATIENT POSSESSION LIMITS

An uninterrupted 30-day supply.

HOME CULTIVATION

No.

STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES

Yes.

STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES OPERATIONAL

No.

CAREGIVERS

Yes.

ESTIMATED NUMBER OF REGISTERED PATIENTS

NA

EMPLOYMENT PROTECTIONS FOR QUALIFYING PATIENTS

Nothing in Sections 1 to 30 of this Act shall: (a) Require an employer to permit or accommodate the use, consumption, possession, transfer, display, transportation, distribution, sale, or growing of medicinal cannabis in the workplace

RECIPROCITY

No

CONTACT INFORMATION

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Enrolled text of the law.