Kentucky Medical Marijuana Law

Status
Not Yet Operational
Law Signed:
2012
QUALIFYING CONDITIONS
- Any type or form of cancer, regardless of the stage
- Chronic, severe, intractable, or debilitating pain
- Chronic nausea or cyclical vomiting syndrome that has proven resistant to other conventional medical treatments
- Epilepsy or any other intractable seizure disorder
- Multiple sclerosis, muscle spasms, or spasticity
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Any other medical condition or disease for which the Kentucky Center for Cannabis established in KRS 164.983, or its successor, determines that sufficient scientific data and evidence exists to demonstrate that an individual diagnosed with that condition or disease is likely to receive medical, therapeutic, or palliative benefits from the use of medicinal cannabis
PATIENT POSSESSION LIMITS
An uninterrupted 30-day supply.
HOME CULTIVATION
No.
STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES
Yes.
STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES OPERATIONAL
No.
CAREGIVERS
Yes.
ESTIMATED NUMBER OF REGISTERED PATIENTS
NA
EMPLOYMENT PROTECTIONS FOR QUALIFYING PATIENTS
Nothing in Sections 1 to 30 of this Act shall: (a) Require an employer to permit or accommodate the use, consumption, possession, transfer, display, transportation, distribution, sale, or growing of medicinal cannabis in the workplace
RECIPROCITY
No
CONTACT INFORMATION
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Enrolled text of the law.