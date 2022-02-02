Mississippi Medical Marijuana Law

Status

Not Operational

Law Signed:

2022

QUALIFYING CONDITIONS

  • Alzheimer’s disease
  • Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
  • Autism
  • Cachexia
  • Cancer
  • Chronic pain (refractory)
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Diabetic/peripheral neuropathy
  • Dementia-realted agitation
  • Glaucoma
  • hepatitis 
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Huntington’s disease
  • Muscular dystrophy
  • Nausea
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder
  • Seizures
  • Severe and persistent muscle spasms
  • Sickle cell disease 
  • Pastic quadriplegia
  • Spinal cord disease
  • Ulcerative colitis 

PATIENT POSSESSION LIMITS

Qualified patients may purchase up to 3.5 grams of cannabis flower or up to one gram of cannabis concentrate per day from licensed dispensaries. Patients will be limited to purchasing no more than three ounces of cannabis flower per month. Flower will be capped at 30 percent THC while concentrated products will be capped at 60 percent THC. 

HOME CULTIVATION

No

STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES

Yes

STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES OPERATIONAL

No

CAREGIVERS

Yes

ESTIMATED NUMBER OF REGISTERED PATIENTS

  • N/A

RECIPROCITY

  • N/A

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mississippi Department of Health