Mississippi Medical Marijuana Law

Status
Not Operational
Law Signed:
2022
QUALIFYING CONDITIONS
- Alzheimer’s disease
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
- Autism
- Cachexia
- Cancer
- Chronic pain (refractory)
- Crohn’s disease
- Diabetic/peripheral neuropathy
- Dementia-realted agitation
- Glaucoma
- hepatitis
- HIV/AIDS
- Huntington’s disease
- Muscular dystrophy
- Nausea
- Parkinson’s disease
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Seizures
- Severe and persistent muscle spasms
- Sickle cell disease
- Pastic quadriplegia
- Spinal cord disease
- Ulcerative colitis
PATIENT POSSESSION LIMITS
Qualified patients may purchase up to 3.5 grams of cannabis flower or up to one gram of cannabis concentrate per day from licensed dispensaries. Patients will be limited to purchasing no more than three ounces of cannabis flower per month. Flower will be capped at 30 percent THC while concentrated products will be capped at 60 percent THC.
HOME CULTIVATION
No
STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES
Yes
STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES OPERATIONAL
No
CAREGIVERS
Yes
ESTIMATED NUMBER OF REGISTERED PATIENTS
- N/A
RECIPROCITY
- N/A
CONTACT INFORMATION
Mississippi Department of Health