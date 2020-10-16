Virginia Medical Marijuana Law

Status
Operational
Law Signed:
2015
QUALIFYING CONDITIONS
- Any diagnosed condition or disease determined by the practitioner to benefit from such use.
PATIENT POSSESSION LIMITS
The specified possession limit is a “90-day supply.”
HOME CULTIVATION
No
STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES ALLOWED
Yes
MEDICAL MARIJUANA STATUTES
- Code of Virginia § 54.1-3408.3. Certification for use of cannabis oil for treatment.
CAREGIVERS
“Registered agent” means an individual designated by a patient who has been issued a written certification, or, if such patient is a minor or an incapacitated adult as defined in § 18.2-369, designated by such patient’s parent or legal guardian, and registered with the Board pursuant to subsection G.
ESTIMATED NUMBER OF REGISTERED PATIENTS
- 5,920
RECIPROCITY
No
CONTACT INFORMATION
Virginia NORML
2920 W Broad St
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 464-7050