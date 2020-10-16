Virginia Medical Marijuana Law

Status

 

Operational

Law Signed:

2015

QUALIFYING CONDITIONS

  • Any diagnosed condition or disease determined by the practitioner to benefit from such use.

PATIENT POSSESSION LIMITS

The specified possession limit is a “90-day supply.”

HOME CULTIVATION

No

STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES ALLOWED

Yes

MEDICAL MARIJUANA STATUTES

  • Code of Virginia § 54.1-3408.3. Certification for use of cannabis oil for treatment.

CAREGIVERS

“Registered agent” means an individual designated by a patient who has been issued a written certification, or, if such patient is a minor or an incapacitated adult as defined in § 18.2-369, designated by such patient’s parent or legal guardian, and registered with the Board pursuant to subsection G.

ESTIMATED NUMBER OF REGISTERED PATIENTS

  • 5,920

RECIPROCITY

No

CONTACT INFORMATION

Virginia NORML
2920 W Broad St
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 464-7050