South Dakota Medical Marijuana Law

Status
Not Yet Operational
Law Signed:
2020
QUALIFYING CONDITIONS
- Cachexia or wasting syndrome
- Severe, debilitating pain
- Severe nausea, seizures, or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including, those characteristic of multiple sclerosis
PATIENT POSSESSION LIMITS
Medical marijuana patients may possess up to three ounces of cannabis including other allowable products. Specifics to be determined within 120 days on the bill coming into effect.
HOME CULTIVATION
Yes
STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES
Yes
STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES OPERATIONAL
Licensing begins no later than July 1, 2021, when the bill becomes in effect.
CAREGIVERS
Yes. All caregivers must submit the proper required documentation to the State Department of Health.
ESTIMATED NUMBER OF REGISTERED PATIENTS
- N/A