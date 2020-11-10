South Dakota Medical Marijuana Law

Status Not Yet Operational Law Signed: 2020

QUALIFYING CONDITIONS Cachexia or wasting syndrome

Severe, debilitating pain

Severe nausea, seizures, or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including, those characteristic of multiple sclerosis

PATIENT POSSESSION LIMITS Medical marijuana patients may possess up to three ounces of cannabis including other allowable products. Specifics to be determined within 120 days on the bill coming into effect.

HOME CULTIVATION Yes

STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES Yes

STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES OPERATIONAL Licensing begins no later than July 1, 2021, when the bill becomes in effect.

CAREGIVERS Yes. All caregivers must submit the proper required documentation to the State Department of Health.

ESTIMATED NUMBER OF REGISTERED PATIENTS N/A