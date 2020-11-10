South Dakota Medical Marijuana Law

Status

Not Yet Operational

Law Signed:

2020

QUALIFYING CONDITIONS

  • Cachexia or wasting syndrome
  • Severe, debilitating pain
  • Severe nausea, seizures, or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including, those characteristic of multiple sclerosis

PATIENT POSSESSION LIMITS

Medical marijuana patients may possess up to three ounces of cannabis including other allowable products. Specifics to be determined within 120 days on the bill coming into effect.

HOME CULTIVATION

Yes

STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES

Yes

STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES OPERATIONAL

Licensing begins no later than July 1, 2021, when the bill becomes in effect.

CAREGIVERS

Yes. All caregivers must submit the proper required documentation to the State Department of Health.

ESTIMATED NUMBER OF REGISTERED PATIENTS

  • N/A

CONTACT INFORMATION

New Approach South Dakota