Cannabis Use by Older Adult Populations

Among a cohort of seniors (ages 65 or older) residing in a legal state (California), 78 percent of those who reported consuming cannabis within the past three years defined their use as medical. “Most older adults in the sample initiated [their] cannabis use after the age of 60 years and used it primarily for medical purposes to treat pain, sleep disturbance, anxiety, and/or depression.”
An increasing body of scientific data shows that the use of cannabis by older adults is associated with improvements in their overall quality of life
“We collected surveys from individuals aged 60 and older enrolled in the Illinois Medical Cannabis Patient Program. … Veterans were more likely to use cannabis for mental health conditions. … Veterans also reported desirable health outcomes of cannabis use for pain, sleep quality, health conditions, and quality of life.”
“We investigated older adults’ perceptions and experiences of medical cannabis use to treat and/or manage chronic conditions, specifically as a substitute for prescription drugs. … [Study participants] reported satisfaction with being able to use medical cannabis to manage symptoms, get relief from pain, and have an improved quality of life all while lessening their dependence on pharmaceutical drugs.”
“Cross-sectional data from anonymous surveys were collected from 139 persons over the age of 60 using medical cannabis in the past year. … We identified a strong positive association between higher frequency of cannabis use and improvement to HRQL [health-related quality of life] and HCU [health-care utilization] scores. … Our regression modeling also identified a strong positive relationship between higher frequency of cannabis use and self-reported improvements to pain symptoms. The positive relationship between near-daily use and improved reports offers further evidence of the perceived value of medical cannabis as a therapeutic approach for pain management.”
“We describe patterns of recreational and medical marijuana use and self-reported health among older persons using a geographically sampled survey in Colorado. … [S]urveyed older persons aged more than 60 who have legal access to recreational and medical marijuana described multiple patterns of use of marijuana in the past year, and the majority felt that marijuana use had an overall positive impact on their quality of life.”
“We aimed to assess the characteristics of elderly people using medical cannabis and to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the treatment. … During the study period, 2736 patients above 65 years of age began cannabis treatment and answered the initial questionnaire. The mean age was 74.5 ± 7.5 years. … After six months of treatment, 93.7 percent of the respondents reported improvement in their condition, and the reported pain level was reduced from a median of 8 on a scale of 0-10 to a median of 4. [Most patients also reported] “a significant improvement in [their] overall quality of life. … Our study finds that the therapeutic use of cannabis is safe and efficacious in the elderly population.”