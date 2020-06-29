Missouri: Medical Cannabis Program Amendments

On May 27, 2020, legislation (HB 1896) was delivered to the desk of Missouri Governor Mike Parsons (R) that would make several changes to the state’s medical cannabis access program.

Among the changes are:

Providing that the standard for issuing a certification that a patient suffers from a medical condition that would qualify the patient for medical marijuana via telemedicine is the same standard currently required to issue a prescription via telemedicine;

Prohibiting the sale of edible marijuana-infused products that are designed, produced, or marketed in a manner to appeal to persons under 18;

Directing DHSS to require all employees, officers, managers, staff, and owners of marijuana facilities to submit fingerprints for criminal background checks to the State Highway Patrol.

