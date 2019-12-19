Clinical Trial: Topical Application of CBD Mitigates Neuropathy

San Diego, CA: The topical administration of CBD oil is associated with reduced pain in patients with peripheral neuropathy, according to clinical trial data published in the journal Current Pharmaceutical Biotechnology.

A team of investigators affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego and Des Moines University in Iowa assessed the efficacy of topically delivered CBD oil in the management of neuropathic pain in a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial. Twenty-nine patients participated in the study. Each patient received both treatment and placebo at various intervals of the four-week trial.

Authors reported: "There was a statistically significant reduction in intense pain, sharp pain, cold and itchy sensations in the CBD group when compared to the placebo group. No adverse events were reported in this study."

They concluded: "Our findings demonstrate that the transdermal application of CBD oil can achieve significant improvement in pain and other disturbing sensations in patients with peripheral neuropathy. The treatment product was well-tolerated and may provide a more effective alternative compared to other current therapies in the treatment of peripheral neuropathy."

Full text of the study, "The effectiveness of cannabidiol oil in symptomatic relief of peripheral neuropathy of the lower extremities," appears in Current Pharmaceutical Biotechnology. Additional information regarding cannabis and neuropathy is available in the NORML Library.