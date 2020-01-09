NORML - Working to Reform Marijuana Laws

South Dakota: Adult-Use Legalization Initiative Certified for 2020 Ballot

Thursday, 09 January 2020

South Dakota: Marijuana Legalization

Pierre, SD: A proposed measure legalizing and regulating the adult use and retail sale of marijuana in South Dakota has qualified for the 2020 ballot.

South Dakota's Secretary of State's Office acknowledged Monday that the proposed constitutional amendment will appear on the November ballot. The measure permits individuals 21 and older to possess and to purchase up to an ounce of cannabis and creates a system to license and regulate retail marijuana businesses. Limited home cultivation is also permitted under the measure.

The proposal is the second marijuana-specific initiative to be approved by the Secretary of State's office in recent weeks. Last month, officials similarly certified Measure 26, which legalizes patients' access to medical cannabis, for the November ballot.

Eleven states and the District of Columbia have legalized the use of marijuana by adults. In December, New Jersey lawmakers also decided to place an adult-use legalization question on the November 2020 ballot.

Additional information on the pending South Dakota initiatives is available from South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws.

