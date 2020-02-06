Study: Cannabis Significantly Reduces Symptoms of Gastroparesis

Bridgeport, CT: Cannabis treatment significantly reduces symptoms in patients with refractory gastroparesis, according to clinical data published in the journal Cureus. Gastroparesis is a stomach condition associated with abdominal pain, heartburn, bloating, nausea, and vomiting.

A team of gastroenterologists from multiple states evaluated the effects of cannabinoids on disease symptoms in 24 patients with treatment-resistant gastroparesis. Patients in the study utilized either herbal cannabis or oral THC (dronabinol) for at least 60 days.

Researchers reported, "[C]annabinoids dramatically, and significantly, improve[d] all symptoms of gastroparesis. ... When compared directly, marijuana was superior [to dronabinol] in improving overall symptoms."

They concluded: "[C]annabinoids dramatically improve refractory gastroparesis symptoms, including abdominal pain. Marijuana may be superior to dronabinol in improving these symptoms, though both cannabinoids seem to be promising as novel therapeutic options in gastroparesis. ... This role in pain management represents a breakthrough for gastroparesis-associated abdominal pain treatment, for which there are currently no validated therapies."

Separate trials have previously reported that cannabis therapy can mitigate symptoms associated with Crohn's disease and other types of gastrointestinal disorders.

Full text of the study, "Impact of cannabinoids on symptoms of refractory gastroparesis: A single-center experience," appears in Cureus. Additional information on cannabinoids and GI disorders appears online.