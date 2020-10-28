NORML Code of Conduct

The NORML Code of Conduct outlines specific standards of conduct for members of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) with respect to the manner in which they interact with NORML volunteers, members, and staff, and reporters, lawmakers, and other members of the public.

Recognizing that the manner in which NORML members conduct themselves reflects upon the entire organization, NORML expects that all individuals abide by NORML’s Code of Conduct in word, action, and with the spirit of integrity that is at the core of these principles.

Members of NORML will demonstrate their commitment to the profession, to society, and to their peers by pledging to uphold and abide by the following standards:

Members shall treat others with honesty, respect, integrity, and good faith. Members shall refrain from engaging in all forms of discrimination – including direct and indirect biases, vilification, and harassment – in all aspects of advocacy and volunteerism. Members shall not engage in sexual harassment or other conduct that can be considered harassing, coercive or disruptive, or which creates a hostile or offensive environment. Members shall respect the views, ideas, and contributions of our peers. Members shall engage in nonpartisan political discourse in a fashion that will facilitate a collegial, professional, and productive atmosphere within the organization. Members shall further avoid conflicts of interest, predatory practices, and dishonest behavior.

Members not only agree to abide by the principles and practices set forth in this Code of Conduct, but also acknowledge that a material violation of any of the provisions of this Code could result in disciplinary action, up to and including revocation of membership, dismissal from a NORML board position or NORML Affiliate Chapter leadership position, and/or dismissal from a volunteer position. NORML will treat all incidents seriously and promptly investigate any and all allegations.

