Nondiscrimination Policy

NORML does not and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or bigotry. Prohibition was started on a foundation on racism and continued to exist as a tool to perpetuate systemic racism by targeting and devastating already marginalized communities in our country.

We are a movement made up of individuals from many backgrounds, faiths, sexual orientations, gender identities, political ideologies, and all demographic groups. One thing we must be united in is our opposition to hatred, racism, and bigotry of all kinds. NORML has zero tolerance for those that would use the organization’s name to advance an agenda of hate and division.

As a movement we must stand united to fight unjust laws, laws that disproportionately harm Black and Brown Americans. NORML recently took a strong and clear stance on this topic.

Those who give platforms to bigots have no home under the NORML banner and we must continue to make our movement one that is diverse and inclusive. NORML reserves the right to revoke individual membership and/or chapter affiliation pursuant to any actions or statements in violation of this policy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

