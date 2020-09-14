Rick Steves 2020 Legalization of Marijuana Campaign

This fall NORML board member and travel writer, Rick Steves, is participating in virtual campaigns in states where marijuana legalization is on the ballot: Montana, South Dakota, Arizona, and New Jersey. This tool kit is designed to be a resource for supporters, opposers, and undecideds to better understand how and why Rick works for the end of America’s prohibition of marijuana.
For decades, Rick has been inspired by Europe’s pragmatic approach to marijuana with success measured by harm reduction rather than incarceration. Here you’ll find his latest videos, images, articles, and other information — all highlighting why marijuana law reform is more important now than ever. For more information, check out the resources below.
- Rick Steves on Pot: A short compilation of sound bites from speeches and interviews. (2 min)
- Interview on Chicago Tonight with WTTW: Rick’s case for legalizing marijuana summed up in 12 minutes (November, 2017, 12 min)
- Interview on Greater Boston with Jim Braude, WGBH, Boston (October, 2016, 8 min)
- Rick’s Response to Governor Le Page: Rick rebuts Maine’s Governor Paul LePage’s stance opposing that state’s attempt to change its marijuana laws. (October 2016; 6 min)
- Rick’s speech on the Main Stage at Seattle’s Hempfest (August 25, 2010, 8 min).
- Let’s Talk About Marijuana: Stump speech with New Approach Washington for marijuana legalization (October 2012; 19 min)
- Marijuana: It’s Time for a Conversation: Video forum produced with the ACLU of Washington (January 2013; 30 min)
- The New York Times: Marijuana Legalization Has Gone Mainstream. Rick Steves Has Helped.
- The New York Times: Fresh Ideas for a Tired Crusade
- Crosscut: Rick Steves Knows How to Push Pot to Voters
- USA Today: Millions of Americans to Vote on Marijuana Legalization
- The Huffington Post: The Inhumane Drug war: Top 10 Reasons for Optimism
- CNN Radio: Rick Steves Stumps for Pot
- Reason TV: PBS Travel Guru Rick Steves: Smoking Pot is ‘My Civil Liberty’ (video profile)
Michigan Proposal 1
- Grand Forks Herald: TV travel guru urges passage of recreational marijuana law
- CBS Detroit: Legalizing recreational marijuana: A good idea?
Massachusetts Question 4
- Hartford Courant: Massachusetts Marijuana Vote Could Mean Legalization Across New England
- Boston Globe: Rick Steves is travelling around Massachusetts in support of pot legalization
- WBZ News (CBS): Rick Steves Pushes For Marijuana Legalization In Massachusetts
- The Berkshire Eagle: PBS travel personality Rick Steves knocks state’s ‘regressive political establishment’
- Boston Magazine: Why Rick Steves Wants Your Mom and Dad to Legalize Marijuana
- Leafly: Cannabis Ambassador Rick Steves Lands in Massachusetts to Support Question 4
- WGBH News: Rick Steves On Legalizing Recreational Marijuana
- Leafly: Massachusetts Miracle? A Wicked-Close Race Breaks Wide Open
Maine Question 1
- Portland Press Herald: Travel guru Rick Steves visits Maine to stump for legal marijuana
- WGME News (CBS): Travel writer asks Mainers to vote yes on Question 1
- WMTW News (ABC): TV host stops in Maine to support Question 1
- Bangor Daily News: Why this ‘mild-mannered’ PBS host gave $100K to legalize marijuana in Maine
- The Washington Times: Rick Steves in Portland to debate marijuana legalization
- Portland Press Herald: Question 1: Panel discusses legalizing marijuana at portland public library
- Maine Public: Travel Writer Rick Steves Urges Passage of Recreational Marijuana Measure
Oregon’s Measure 91
- KATU News (ABC): ‘Your Voice, Your Vote:’ Full interview with Rick Steves on Pot Legalization
- KINK FM 101.9’s Mornings w/ Sheila & Marconi: Radio interview on legalization
- Statesman Journal: Travel Guru Rick Steves Talks Marijuana Legalization
- The Huffington Post: Rick Steves Books a New Kind of Tour: One to End Marijuana Prohibition in Oregon
- The Oregonian: Rick Steves Campaigns for Marijuana Legalization in Oregon: Q&A
- Portland Monthly Magazine: Rick Steves Makes a Case for Pot
- Portland Business Journal: Travel guru Rick Steves Stumps in Oregon to End Marijuana ‘Prohibition’
Washington’s Initiative 502
- KIRO Radio (CBS): Rick Steves Talks Pro-Pot Push
- The Seattle Times: Pulling the Lid off Pot
- Seattle Post-Intelligencer: Travel Guru Stands Firm on War and Weed
- KIRO Radio’s Ron and Don Show: Rick Steves Discusses Pro-Pot Initiative
- The Herald (Everett, Wash.): Travel Writer Rick Steves on Stump for Marijuana Measure
- KCET (Los Angeles, CA): Traveler Rick Steves’ Victory in the Battle to Legalize Marijuana
Rick speaking at Seattle’s Hempfest in 2011. (Photo: Trish Feaster)
Rick speaking at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.
Rick at Cambridge University’s Trinity College in Cambridge, England.
Rick relaxing (chillaxing) in the Swiss Alps.
Long version (390 words)
Rick Steves is a popular public television host, a best-selling guidebook author, and an outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel. But above all else, Rick considers himself a teacher. He taught his first travel class at his college campus in the mid-1970s — and now, more than 40 years later, he still measures his success not by dollars earned, but by trips impacted.
Widely considered America’s leading authority on European travel, Rick produces a best-selling series of guidebooks and is the author of Travel as a Political Act. He is dedicated to providing all Americans with access to travel information, and has made extensive resources available for free on the Rick Steves’ Europe website, via the Rick Steves Audio Europe™ app, and in Rick Steves Classroom Europe™, a searchable database of short, teachable video clips.
A longtime supporter of public broadcasting, Rick produces and hosts public television and radio shows that air across the nation. His newest special, Hunger and Hope: Lessons from Ethiopia and Guatemala, will be available in February 2020, and Season 11 of Rick Steves’ Europe will air in the fall.
Rick is the founder and owner of Rick Steves’ Europe (RSE), a travel business with more than 100 full-time employees. RSE operates a successful tour program which brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually. The company contributes $1 million a year to climate-smart nonprofits, essentially paying a self-imposed carbon tax.
Rick works closely with several advocacy groups and makes regular financial contributions to more than 170 organizations, including an annual donation of $1 million to Bread for the World. He is a board member of NORML and has been instrumental in the legalization of marijuana in several states. He has also provided $8 million in funding to build two new neighborhood centers in his community, and has donated a 24-unit apartment building for homeless women and their children to his local YWCA.
Rick spends about four months a year in Europe, researching guidebooks, fine-tuning his tour program, filming his TV show, and making new discoveries for travelers. To recharge, he plays piano, relaxes at his family cabin in the Cascade mountains, and spends time with his son Andy and daughter Jackie. He lives and works in his hometown of Edmonds, Washington, where his office window overlooks his old junior high school.