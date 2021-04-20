Finish the Fight Toolkit

With the recent watershed achievements of legalization in New Jersey, Virginia, New York, and New Mexico all occurring within the first three months of 2021, it is clear that we have won the public debate — but nonetheless nearly 60% of Americans still live outside these legal jurisdictions.

This 4/20, join NORML in calling for a day of action rather than just a day of celebration and help us #FinishTheFight.

Please use the following resources to help spread the word through your social channels about how folks can help #FinishTheFight at the federal and state level.

You can download our suite of images and copy/paste from our suggested social media copy below.

Graphics & Social Media Copy

Download Images Facebook This 4/20 turn celebration into action by downloading @NORML’s #FinishTheFight toolkit. Download the toolkit: https://bit.ly/2OUia9U #Happy420 Twitter This 4/20 turn celebration into action by downloading @NORML’s #FinishTheFight toolkit. https://bit.ly/3dlkkZE #Happy420 Instagram This 4/20 turn celebration into action by downloading @natlnorml’s #FinishTheFight toolkit. Visit the link in our bio to download! #Happy420 • Link for bio: https://bit.ly/3mSfWEF Download Images Facebook Since its founding in 1970, @NORML has provided a voice in the public policy debate for those Americans who oppose marijuana prohibition and favor an end to the practice of arresting marijuana consumers. We’ve never been closer to the end of federal marijuana prohibition but we need your help. Will you join #NORML and help #FinishTheFight? #Happy420 Twitter Since its founding in 1970, @NORML has provided a voice in the policy debate for those Americans who oppose marijuana prohibition. We’ve never been closer to the end of federal marijuana prohibition but we need your help. Will you join #NORML and help #FinishTheFight? #Happy420 Instagram Since its founding in 1970, @NORML has provided a voice in the policy debate for those Americans who oppose marijuana prohibition. We’ve never been closer to the end of federal marijuana prohibition but we need your help. Will you join #NORML and help #FinishTheFight? #Happy420 4/20 Facts Images Download images #9-17 for various 4/20 Facts and empower your friends and family with this sample social media copy. Knowledge IS power! Facebook They say knowledge is power. Here are some 4/20 facts that you might not know. Empower your friends and family this holiday by sharing these #420Facts with them. #Happy420 #FinishTheFight Twitter They say knowledge is power. Here are some 4/20 facts that you might not know. Empower your friends and family this holiday by sharing these #420Facts with them. #Happy420 #FinishTheFight Instagram They say knowledge is power. Here are some 4/20 facts that you might not know. Empower your friends and family this holiday by sharing these #420Facts with them. #Happy420 #FinishTheFight Carousel/multi-image post Facebook Four states have legalized adult-use marijuana in 2021. Will yours be next? Take action in your area now: norml.org/act #FinishTheFight #Happy420 Twitter Four states have legalized adult-use marijuana in 2021. Will yours be next? Take action in your area now: norml.org/act #FinishTheFight #Happy420 Instagram Four states have legalized adult-use marijuana in 2021. Will yours be next? Visit the link in our bio to take action! #FinishTheFight #Happy420 • Link for bio: https://bit.ly/3wZxovr Download Images Facebook Want to make 4/20 legal? Call your elected officials today and let them know you want to end marijuana prohibition. Visit the link to find your rep: https://bit.ly/3wZxKSN #FinishTheFight #Happy420 Twitter Want to make 4/20 legal? Call your elected officials today and let them know you want to end marijuana prohibition. Visit the link to find your rep: https://bit.ly/3wZxKSN #FinishTheFight #Happy420 Instagram Want to make 4/20 legal? Call your elected officials today and let them know you want to end marijuana prohibition.

Visit the link to find your rep: https://bit.ly/3wZxKSN #FinishTheFight #Happy420 • Link for bio: https://bit.ly/2Rykc0k Download Images Facebook #NORML is proud to represent responsible marijuana consumers across the country. Wherever you are, we hope you are consuming responsibly and staying safe on this 4/20 holiday. #Happy420 Twitter @NORML is proud to represent responsible marijuana consumers across the country.

Wherever you are, we hope you are consuming responsibly and staying safe on this 4/20 holiday. #Happy420 Instagram @natnlnorml is proud to represent responsible #marijuana consumers across the country. Wherever you are, we hope you are consuming responsibly and staying safe on this 4/20 holiday. #Happy420

Resources

Talking Points

Over 40% of Americans now reside in a jurisdiction where the possession of cannabis by adults is legal under state law.

Public support for legalization is at a record high, with some two-thirds of Americans – including majorities of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans – supporting adult-use legalization.

Despite the growing number of states that have legalized, over 550,000 Americans are still arrested every year for marijuana-related violations — more than the total number of people arrested for all violent crimes combined. Over 90 percent of these marijuana arrests are for possession only.

Legalizing marijuana disrupts the illicit market, ends tens of thousands of annual low-level marijuana arrests, and creates jobs and new revenue. It further promotes public health and safety by taking the cannabis trade away from criminal entrepreneurs and placing it in the hands of licensed businesses.

Enactment of medical marijuana access is associated with lower rates of opioid abuse and mortality, and does not negatively impact workplace safety, teen use, or motor vehicle safety.

It is time for Congress to end its ‘Flat Earth’ mentality with regard to cannabis and amend federal law to comport with the emerging cultural consensus and with the marijuana laws of the majority of US states.

Key Messaging Tips

Avoid... Instead, say… We want to legalize marijuana nationwide. We want to repeal federal marijuana prohibition, thus allowing states to set their own cannabis policies. Tax revenue from marijuana legalization can fix budget deficits. Tax revenue from sales of legal marijuana can be used to undo the harm that communities have suffered historically under criminalization. “Black market” “Illicit market” or “illegal market”



Key Facts

According to a recent report by the ACLU, Black Americans are almost four times more likely to be arrested for cannabis-related crimes than white Americans.

According to the FBI Uniform Crime Report, over 545,000 Americans were arrested for marijuana-related crimes in 2019 alone, over 90% of those arrested were charged with mere possession.

The state-legal cannabis industry employs over 321,000 full-time workers; that is over four times the number of jobs specific to the coal industry. NORML Fact Sheets

