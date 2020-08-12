Bloomberg Campaign 2002



In 2002, The NORML Foundation launched a multi-media broadcasting campaign featuring New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg saying, “You bet I did. And I enjoyed it,” when asked by a journalist if he’d smoked marijuana. The tagline for the campaign, launched at a news conference in New York, is “It’s NORML to smoke pot.”

The NORML Foundation is a nonprofit educational foundation that works to educate the public about the costs of marijuana prohibition and the benefits of alternative policies.

