Please plan to join us for the NORML Aspen Legal Seminar, May 29 – June 1, 2024, at the Gant Hotel. Presenters from across the nation share their insights on important issues in cannabis law in this fully accredited legal seminar by states that require Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credits for practicing attorneys.

Resort Accommodations

The Gant, a premier Aspen hotel, is the location for our annual seminar. The Gant combines the comforts and conveniences of home with the luxury of resort services and amenities with a distinct collection of upscale condominiums, along with their signature Gant van service for on-demand in town and airport transportation.

Continuing Legal Education (CLE)

This annual event is an excellent legal seminar with outstanding speakers from around the country. CLE credit is available for this 3-day program from all states that require continuing legal education credits for their attorneys.

Non-Lawyers Welcome

If you’re not a lawyer, and don’t need the CLE credit, you are still welcome to attend. This is a wonderful opportunity for non-lawyers to meet national legal experts as we work our way from marijuana prohibition to marijuana legalization.

Join the NORML Legal Committee (NLC)

Become a member of the NORML Legal Committee and receive a $100 reduction on this and future seminar registration fees.

