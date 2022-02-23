Thursday, June 2 Moderator: Lauren Maytin, Aspen, CO

9:00 Welcome (No CLE for this session) Joe DiSalvo, Pitkin County (Aspen) Sheriff

10:00 Political Update (No CLE for this session) Erik Altieri, NORML Executive Director

Morgan Fox, NORML Political Director

10:30 Shifting Attitudes Toward Cannabis: Impact on Workplace Drug Testing Policies and Procedures

Paul Armentano, NORML Deputy Director

11:35 The Admissibility of Digital Evidence Gregory Morse, West Palm Beach, FL

12:25 280E Battle with the IRS: How to Prepare and Represent Your Cannabis Client Rachel Gillette, Denver, CO

Opening Reception, The Gant

Friday, June 3 Moderator: Nabil Rodriguez, Denver, CO

9:00 The Challenges of Getting Discovery from a Federal Drug Task Force Marc Milavitz, Boulder, CO

9:50 The Latest Developments Regarding Marijuana and Child Custody Issues Laurie Schmidt, Denver, CO

11:00 Surviving an Overreaching Prosecutor: What Happens When the Prosecutor Indicts the Defense Attorney Josh Treem, Baltimore, MD

11:50 What happened to Due Process and Equal Protection: Selective Enforcement and Prosecution in Large-Scale Marijuana Offenses Jerri Merritt, Denver, CO

12:40 Attorney Fees In Criminal Cases (Ethics) John Wesley Hall, Little Rock, AR

Cocktail Party at the Aspen home of Chris and Gerry Goldstein

Transportation provided

Saturday, June 4 Moderator: Lenny Frieling, Boulder, CO

9:00 Overcoming Racial Bias When Representing a Black Defendant Billy Murphy, Baltimore, MD

9:50 Ethical Considerations in Representing the Cannabis Industry Client (Ethics) Joe Bondy, New York, NY

11:05 The Future of Cannabis: Trends and Trepidation Hilary Bricken, Seattle, WA

11:55 Annual Review of Important 4th Amendment Decisions Gerry Goldstein, San Antonio, TX and Aspen, CO

