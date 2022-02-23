Agenda

Thursday, June 2
8:00 Breakfast and Seminar Registration
9:00 Welcome (No CLE for this session)
9:30 Self Introduction of Attendees (No CLE for this session)
10:00 Political Update (No CLE for this session)
10:30 Shifting Attitudes Toward Cannabis: Impact on Workplace Drug Testing Policies and Procedures
11:20 Break
11:35 The Admissibility of Digital Evidence 
12:25 280E Battle with the IRS: How to Prepare and Represent Your Cannabis Client 
1:15  Free Time 
5:00 – 7:00 Opening Reception, The Gant 

Friday, June 3
8:00 Breakfast and Seminar Registration
9:00 The Challenges of Getting Discovery from a Federal Drug Task Force 
9:50 The Latest Developments Regarding Marijuana and Child Custody Issues
10:40 Break
11:00 Surviving an Overreaching Prosecutor: What Happens When the Prosecutor Indicts the Defense Attorney
11:50 What happened to Due Process and Equal Protection: Selective Enforcement and Prosecution in Large-Scale Marijuana Offenses
12:40 Attorney Fees In Criminal Cases (Ethics) 
1:40  Free Time 
5:30 – 7:30 Cocktail Party at the Aspen home of Chris and Gerry Goldstein

  • Beer, wine, and finger food
  • Transportation provided

Saturday, June 4 
8:00 Breakfast
8:00-12:45 Distribute and collect CLE attendance forms
9:00 Overcoming Racial Bias When Representing a Black Defendant
9:50 Ethical Considerations in Representing the Cannabis Industry Client (Ethics)
10:50 Break
11:05 The Future of Cannabis: Trends and Trepidation
11:55 Annual Review of Important 4th Amendment Decisions
12:45 Free Time
1:45-5:00  Lunch at Woody Creek Tavern and High Tea at Hunter S. Thompson’s Owl Farm (Optional Event)

  • Lunch On Your Own at Woody Creek Tavern
  • Owl Farm labyrinth walk and dessert hosted by Anita Thompson
  • Transporation provided (private cars not allowed at Owl Farm)