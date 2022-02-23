|8:00
|Breakfast and Seminar Registration
|9:00
|Welcome (No CLE for this session)
|9:30
|Self Introduction of Attendees (No CLE for this session)
|10:00
| Political Update (No CLE for this session)
|10:30
|Shifting Attitudes Toward Cannabis: Impact on Workplace Drug Testing Policies and Procedures
|11:20
|Break
|11:35
|The Admissibility of Digital Evidence
|12:25
|280E Battle with the IRS: How to Prepare and Represent Your Cannabis Client
|1:15
|Free Time
|5:00 – 7:00
|Opening Reception, The Gant
|8:00
|Breakfast and Seminar Registration
|9:00
|The Challenges of Getting Discovery from a Federal Drug Task Force
|9:50
|The Latest Developments Regarding Marijuana and Child Custody Issues
|10:40
|Break
|11:00
|Surviving an Overreaching Prosecutor: What Happens When the Prosecutor Indicts the Defense Attorney
|11:50
|What happened to Due Process and Equal Protection: Selective Enforcement and Prosecution in Large-Scale Marijuana Offenses
|12:40
|Attorney Fees In Criminal Cases (Ethics)
|1:40
|Free Time
|5:30 – 7:30
|Cocktail Party at the Aspen home of Chris and Gerry Goldstein
- Beer, wine, and finger food
- Transportation provided
|8:00
| Breakfast
|8:00-12:45
|Distribute and collect CLE attendance forms
|9:00
|Overcoming Racial Bias When Representing a Black Defendant
|9:50
|Ethical Considerations in Representing the Cannabis Industry Client (Ethics)
|10:50
|Break
|11:05
|The Future of Cannabis: Trends and Trepidation
|11:55
|Annual Review of Important 4th Amendment Decisions
|12:45
|Free Time
|1:45-5:00
|Lunch at Woody Creek Tavern and High Tea at Hunter S. Thompson’s Owl Farm (Optional Event)
- Lunch On Your Own at Woody Creek Tavern
- Owl Farm labyrinth walk and dessert hosted by Anita Thompson
- Transporation provided (private cars not allowed at Owl Farm)