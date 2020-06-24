Gallup: Seven in Ten Americans Say That “Smoking Marijuana” Is Morally Acceptable

Seven in ten Americans say that it is morally permissible for adults to “smoke marijuana,” regardless of the plant’s legal status, according to nationwide polling data compiled by Gallup. That is an increase of five percentage points since Gallup last posed the question in 2019.

Among those respondents who identify as ideologically liberal, 83 percent said that the use of cannabis is morally permissible. Among those who identify as ideologically conservative, 51 percent say that marijuana use is morally acceptable.

“Public opinion continues to drastically evolve in favor of marijuana’s legal and cultural status and it is time that the federal laws evolve as well,” said NORML Political Director Justin Strekal. “As we approach Independence Day, it is reassuring to see that majorities of both sides of the ideological spectrum agree that adults should be free from the shackles of marijuana prohibition. Politicians in Washington should take this opportunity ahead of the 2020 elections to move forward legislation, like The MORE Act, to both amend this failed policy and address the inequities and injustices it has brought for generations, particularly against communities of color.”

You can see the data from Gallup here.

