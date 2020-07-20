Montana: Legalization Initiative Proponents Announce That They Have Qualified for 2020 Ballot

Proponents of a statewide campaign to legalize the adult-use cannabis market in Montana claim to have met requirements to qualify for the November 2020 ballot.

In a July 20 e-mail update, proponents New Approach Montana posted: “The campaign to legalize marijuana said Friday [that] it has cleared the signature hurdles to see its two initiatives on the ballot in Montana’s general election.” However, the Secretary of State’s office has not yet publicly verified the signature count. The office has until August 20th to do so.

The two complimentary ballot measures seek to legalize and regulate the personal use and commercial production and retail sale of marijuana to adults age 21 or older.

Adult-use ballot initiatives have already qualified for the ballot in New Jersey and South Dakota. Another initiative is awaiting certification in Arizona. Ballot initiatives to legalize medical access to cannabis are certified for the ballot in Mississippi and South Dakota. Proponents of a medical initiative in Nebraska are awaiting certification.

Additional information on the status of these and other 2020 initiative efforts is online here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

