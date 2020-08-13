Montana: Adult-Use Legalization Initiatives Qualify for November 2020 Ballot

Montana voters will decide this November on two complimentary ballot measures seeking to legalize and regulate the personal use, commercial production and retail sale of marijuana to adults 21 and older.

The Montana Secretary of State’s office confirmed today on its website that the measures have “been certified to appear on the November 3, 2020 General Election Ballot.”

Statutory initiative I-190 allows adults to possess up to one ounce of marijuana and to cultivate up to four mature plants for personal use. The state would impose a twenty percent tax on retail sales, and revenue from those sales would be directed towards substance abuse treatment, veterans services, health care, and other programs.

The second ballot measure, CI-118, amends the state’s constitution so that only those age 21 or older may patronize the legal cannabis market

Adult-use ballot initiatives have already qualified in New Jersey, South Dakota, and most recently, Arizona. Initiatives to legalize medical access to cannabis are certified for the ballot in Mississippi and South Dakota. Proponents of a medical initiative in Nebraska are awaiting certification.

Additional information on these and other pending 2020 initiative efforts is available here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

