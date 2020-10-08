Mississippi: A guide to filling out your ballot this election

As a Mississippi voter, you have the opportunity to cast your vote to legalize medical marijuana access this election.

Because there are two separate proposals appearing on the ballot, we want to once again remind you to support Initiative Measure No. 65, and to reject Alternative Measure No. 65A. Here is an excellent op-ed summarizing the key differences between the two measures and explaining why we prefer Initiative 65 over the alternative, more restrictive measure proposed by the legislature.

We also want to provide you with a look at how your ballot will be structured so as to avoid any unnecessary confusion.

Here’s how it goes: first, you must fill in the bubble to “vote for approval of either.” Then, under the header “vote for one,” fill in the bubble in support of Measure No. 65.

Placed on the ballot by a coalition of patients and their supporters, Measure 65 is the choice of MIssissipians. Yet, despite the fact that 63 percent of Mississippi voters support Measure 65, and only 18 percent support Alternative 65A after being read pros and cons of each measure, The American Medical Association is targeting voters and urging them to vote ‘no’ on Measure 65. They claim, falsely, that Measure 65 is “focused on generating profits for an industry that has no ties to the medical or health care community in Mississippi.”

In fact, Measure 65 is a grassroots effort that already has the support from several healthcare and medical professionals throughout the state, and it is in the best interest of patients.

If enacted, Measure 65 would allow qualifying patients, with a physician’s authorization, to access up to 2.5 ounces of marijauna per 14-day period. By contrast, Alternative 65A is a restrictive measure placed on the ballot by lawmakers for the sole purpose of undermining the will of the voters.

With so much at stake, It’s imperative that you carefully fill out your ballot, and urge your friends, family, and coworkers to do the same.

Lastly, check your voter registration, find your polling place, and learn more about voting in Mississippi so we can win on November 3.

