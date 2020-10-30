Montanans Vote YES on Marijuana Legalization

Voters in Montana have passed Initiative 190, which allows for the use, production and sale of marijuana by adults. Voters additionally passed Constitutional Initiative 118, which limits marijuana use to those ages 21 or older.

Commenting on the vote outcome, NORML Executive Director Erik Altieri said: “This result illustrates that support for adult-use marijuana legalization extends across geographic and demographic lines. Marijuana legalization is not exclusively a ‘blue’ state issue, but an issue that is supported by a majority of all Americans — regardless of party politics. By approving these voter-initiated measures, Montana now joins the growing list of states that have recognized that it is time to end marijuana criminalization and move forward with a new approach.”

I-190 allows adults to possess up to one ounce of marijuana and to cultivate up to four mature plants for personal use. It also establishes a licensing system for commercial marijuana producers and retail sellers. I-118 establishes a legal age requirement of 21 years old for those wishing to legally possess, grow, or purchase cannabis.

