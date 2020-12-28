Montana: Adult-Use Legalization Law Takes Effect

Initiative 190 and Initiative 118, a pair of complementary, citizen-initiated ballot measures legalizing the personal possession, commercial production, and retail sales of marijuana to adults, became law today.

Provisions in the new law allowing those ages 21 and older to legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and/or to privately cultivate up to four mature cannabis plants for personal use took immediate effect.

Separate provisions in the law establishing a licensing system for commercial marijuana producers and retailers will take effect later this year.

Voters approved I-190 and CI-118 on Election day with almost 60 percent of the vote.

“Today is a great day for the people of Montana, who will no longer be subject to arrest, prosecution, and a criminal record for their personal use or possession of marijuana,” said NORML State Policies Coordinator Carly Wolf. “The enactment of adult-use legalization in Montana is yet further evidence that this policy change enjoys widespread support from those across all geographic and political spectrums.”

