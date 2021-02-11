Poll: Majority of North Carolina Voters Support Marijuana Legalization

A newly released poll by Elon University, in partnership with The Charlotte Observer, The Durham Herald-Sun & The Raleigh News & Observer, found that 73% of North Carolina voters support the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes and 54% of North Carolina voters support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use.

By contrast, only 20% of North Carolina voters support criminal penalties for marijuana possession and only 22% say it is “morally wrong” to use marijuana.

Many of the concerns that are still held by voters are not substantiated by the available data in the states that have legalized cannabis, from crime rates, traffic incidents, or the gateway theory.

Notably, 64% of North Carolina voters said that “legalizing marijuana will help the economy.”

Commenting on the poll, NORML Political Director Justin Strekal said, “In 2021, it is morally, practically, and politically indefensible to support the ongoing prohibition and criminalization of marijuana. When it comes to legalization, now is the time for leaders of all political stripes to lead, follow, or get out of the way.”

In a message to a North Carolina voter yesterday, US Senator Thom Tillis wrote, “I do not support the broad legalization of marijuana for recreational use.”

Today, @SenThomTillis told a North Carolina voter: "I do not support the broad legalization of marijuana for recreational use"



