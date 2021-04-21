Virginia: Governor Northam Signs Adult Use Marijuana Legalization Legislation

Democratic Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation into law today legalizing adult-use marijuana possession and establishing an enactment date for commercial marijuana production and retail sales.

Virginia NORML Executive Director Jenn Michelle Pedini spoke alongside the Governor at the ceremonial bill signing. “Today, together, we celebrate an extraordinary victory for cannabis justice in the Commonwealth.” Pedini, who also serves as NORML’s Development Director, said. “Still, we have so much more work ahead, and NORML remains committed to continuing our efforts on behalf of Virginians, with the legislature, with the administration, and with the new Cannabis Control Authority to make sure we do get this right.”

Senate Bill 1406, introduced by Senator Adam Ebbin (D-30) and Senate President Pro Tempore Senator Louise Lucas (D-18), and House Bill 2312, patroned by House Majority Leader Delegate Charniele Herring (D-46), establishes a statutory timeline for the legalization of the commercial marijuana market in Virginia. The measure also permits for the personal possession of up to one ounce of marijuana and personal cultivation of up to four cannabis plants per household. The provisions permitting personal marijuana possession take effect on July 1, 2021.

The timeline by which state regulators must enact provisions licensing commercial cannabis production and sales is July 1, 2024.

Watch Governor Northam's bill signing ceremony:

