Ohio: Regulators Expand List of Conditions Eligible for Medical Cannabis

Regulators have amended state rules to expand the pool of patients eligible to receive medical cannabis authorizations.

Members of the Ohio State Medical Board have approved requests to expand the list of qualifying conditions to include: arthritis, chronic migraines, and complex regional pain syndrome.

Physicians in the state may authorize medical cannabis to patients suffering from any one of 25 explicit conditions. Regulators are also considering adding Huntington disease to the list of qualifying conditions. However, they rejected petitions to authorize doctors to recommend medical cannabis products to patients diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Over 175,000 Ohio residents are currently registered to participate in the state’s medical cannabis access program.

Additional information about the program is available from NORML here.

