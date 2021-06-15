Connecticut: Senate Lawmakers Advance Marijuana Legalization Bill on First Day of Special Session

Connecticut state Senate members have approved legislation, Senate Bill 1201, legalizing the adult use of marijuana and regulating its commercial production and sale.

The measure allows adults 21 and older to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flowers or an equivalent amount of cannabis concentrates in public, and up to five ounces of marijuana in their private residence. Adults would be permitted to cultivate a limited number of plants at home for personal use.

Those with past criminal records for activities involving up to four ounces of cannabis will have their convictions automatically expunged. Those with convictions for more serious offenses can petition the courts to take action.

The Senate approved the bill with a 19 to 12 vote. The bill will now head to the House for further consideration, where it is expected to receive a floor vote later Wednesday.

NORML State Policies Manager Carly Wolf said, “Passage of this legislation is essential, as it will end the discriminatory enforcement of outdated, unjust marijuana policies while providing relief to thousands who have suffered the consequences of a criminal marijuana conviction.”

