Weekly Legislative Roundup 6/18/21

Welcome to the latest edition of NORML’s Weekly Legislative Roundup!

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (D) signed legislation into law to remove the threat of jail time for low-level marijuana possession offenses.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) signed legislation into law to expand the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP), the state’s low-THC medical cannabis program.

Delaware Governor John Carney (D) signed legislation into law facilitating patients’ access to medical cannabis products by expanding the pool of health care practitioners eligible to provide authorizations.

Marijuana legalization opponents moved to drop a lawsuit filed on their behalf that sought to nullify an adult-use marijuana legalization measure that was approved by Montana voters during the November 2020 election.

Following are new legislative developments from the past week, and as always, check NORML’s Action Center for legislation pending in your state, and the NORML blog for regular updates.

Actions to Take

Federal

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, along with Cannabis Caucus co-Chairs Earl Blumenauer and Barbara Lee, and others re-introduced the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement Act of 2021, better known as The MORE Act. The Act repeals the long-standing federal prohibition of marijuana — thereby ending the existing state/federal conflict in cannabis policies and providing state governments with greater authority to regulate marijuana-related activities.

Delaware

House Bill 150 is pending to legalize and regulate adult use marijuana in Delaware!

The bill would allow adults 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of marijuana, and also includes provisions expanding expungement eligibility for those with past marijuana related convictions.

Update: HB 150 was scheduled for a House floor vote on 6/10/21, but it was postponed to a later date.

Connecticut

Lawmakers have approved legislation, Senate Bill 1201, legalizing the adult use of marijuana and regulating its commercial production and sale, during a special legislative session.

Update: SB 1201 will now head to the desk of Governor Ned Lamont (D).

Ohio

Legislation is pending that would expand the pool of individuals eligible for medical cannabis.

House Bill 60 would permit physicians to recommend cannabis therapy to those diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.

Update: HB 60 was heard in the House Health Committee on 6/15/21.

Rhode Island

Legislation is pending to legalize and regulate marijuana for adults in Rhode Island.

S568, which is sponsored by the Senate president and majority leader, would allow adults 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of marijuana and to grow up to six marijuana plants for personal use. It would also facilitate the expungement of certain past marijuana convictions.

Update: A new version of S568 was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on 6/14/21. The bill is scheduled for a senate floor debate on 6/22/21.

