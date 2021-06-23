Weekly Legislative Roundup 6/25/21

Welcome to the latest edition of NORML’s Weekly Legislative Roundup!

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) signed legislation into law making Connecticut the 18th state to legalize adult use marijuana, and the fifth to do so just this year.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (D) signed legislation into law repealing the state’s ban on herbal cannabis for medically authorized patients.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) signed legislation into law imposing new rules and restrictions upon physicians who recommend medical cannabis as well as their patients.

Following are new legislative developments from the past week, and as always, check NORML's Action Center for legislation pending in your state, and the NORML blog for regular updates.

Actions to Take

Federal

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, along with Cannabis Caucus co-Chairs Earl Blumenauer and Barbara Lee, and others re-introduced the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement Act of 2021, better known as The MORE Act. The Act repeals the long-standing federal prohibition of marijuana — thereby ending the existing state/federal conflict in cannabis policies and providing state governments with greater authority to regulate marijuana-related activities.

Contact your lawmakers in support of The MORE Act now

North Carolina

Legislation is pending to regulate medical cannabis for patients in North Carolina.

Senate Bill 711 has the best chance for passage, as it is supported by both Republicans and Democrats. This bill would allow qualifying patients, with a physician’s recommendation, to access a 30-day supply of medical cannabis at a time via licensed retail outlets.

Update: SB 711 was heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee on 6/23/21.

NC resident? Send a message to your lawmakers in support of medical cannabis access

Pennsylvania

Legislation is pending, House Bill 1024, which seeks to maintain expanded access for medical marijuana patients in Pennsylvania.

If passed, this bill would work to make provisions enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic permanent. These include:

Increased possession allowances and monthly maximum purchase limits from dispensaries to provide for less frequent visits

Allowing safe curbside pickup and telemedicine certifications for patients

Removing limitations on the amount of patients a caregiver may help

Update: The Senate voted on an amendment to the bill that would have allowed medical cannabis patients to grow their medicine at home, but it failed in a vote. Senate members then approved HB 1024, sending it to the governor’s desk.

PA resident? Send a message to your governor in support of medical expansion

Rhode Island

Legislation is pending to legalize and regulate marijuana for adults in Rhode Island.

S568, which is sponsored by the Senate president and majority leader, would allow adults 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of marijuana and to grow up to six marijuana plants for personal use. It would also facilitate the expungement of certain past marijuana convictions.

Update: S568 was approved by the Senate on 6/22/21. The bill now heads to the House.

RI resident? Send a message to your lawmakers in support of legalization

