Gallup: Nearly Half of US Adults Have Tried Cannabis

Just under half of Americans ages 18 or older acknowledge having tried cannabis, according to survey data compiled by Gallup.

Forty-nine percent of respondents said that they have consumed cannabis – up from one-in-three Americans two decades ago. Twelve percent of respondents identify as current consumers of marijuana. That percentage has remained stable over recent years.

Younger respondents, those who identified as politically liberal, and those who were non-religious were most likely to have had prior experience with cannabis. Men (16 percent) were more likely than women (9 percent) to identify as current marijuana consumers.

Prior polling by Gallup reports that 70 percent of Americans now find smoking marijuana to be morally acceptable, and 68 percent say that its use should be legal for adults.

The Gallup poll is available online here. Additional polling data is available from NORML here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...