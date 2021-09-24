Bill to End Marijuana Prohibition to Receive Committee Vote In US House

Last night, we sent you a message about the SAFE Banking Act passing the House of Representatives as part of the NDAA.

Today, we have an even better bit of news to share with you: The MORE Act, which repeals federal marijuana criminalization, is set to be voted on by members of the powerful House Judiciary Committee NEXT WEEK.

This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. We need to push as many members of Congress to co-sponsor and publicly support the advancement of this bill. That is why we need you to send your Representative a message NOW!

For those who need a refresher, here’s what you need to know about the MORE Act:

It removes marijuana from the federal Controlled Substances Act — thereby eliminating the existing conflict between state and federal marijuana laws and providing states with the authority to be the primary arbiters of cannabis policy within their own jurisdictions.

It facilitates the expungement of low-level federal marijuana convictions, and incentivizing state and local governments to take similar actions;

It creates pathways for ownership opportunities in the emerging regulated industry as well as other sectors of the economy for local and diversely-reflective entrepreneurs who have been impacted under prohibition through the Small Business Administration grant eligibility;

It allows veterans, for the first time, to obtain medical cannabis recommendations from their VA doctors;

It removes the threat of deportation for immigrants accused of minor marijuana infractions or who are gainfully employed in the state-legal cannabis industry;

It provides critical reinvestment grant opportunities for communities that have suffered disproportionate rates of marijuana-related enforcement actions.

During the last Congressional session, NORML members drove in hundreds of thousands of messages in support of the MORE Act. We cannot let up. We need you to send a message to your lawmakers now.

Thanks for showing up, standing up, and speaking out.

